Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Guggenheim

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 133.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

