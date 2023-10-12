American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

