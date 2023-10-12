American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $68.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

AIG stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

