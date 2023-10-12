American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) vs. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Financial Contrast

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

American Rebel has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Helios Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Helios Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Helios Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

American Rebel currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7,215.65%. Helios Technologies has a consensus price target of $73.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Helios Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Helios Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55% Helios Technologies 8.13% 13.09% 6.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and Helios Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $16.03 million 0.02 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Helios Technologies $885.40 million 2.07 $98.40 million $2.10 26.47

Helios Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Summary

Helios Technologies beats American Rebel on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers. This segment sells its products under the Sun Hydraulics, Faster, Custom Fluidpower, Seungwon, NEM, Taimi, Daman, and Schultes brands. The Electronics segment offers displays, controls, and instrumentation products for off-highway, recreational marine, powersports and specialty vehicles, agriculture and water pumping, power generation, engine-driven industrial equipment, and health and wellness markets. This segment sells its products under the Enovation Controls, Zero Off, Murphy, HCT, Balboa Water Group, and Joyonway brands. It sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and electronic products to OEMs, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation and changed its name to Helios Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

