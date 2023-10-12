Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.