Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT at C$11.36

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE.UN shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

CHE.UN opened at C$8.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.45. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

