Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target at C$15.34

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.10 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.