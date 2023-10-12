Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price at $7.31

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

