Analysts Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT at $3.94

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 435.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.03. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

