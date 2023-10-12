Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $127.00

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.67 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

