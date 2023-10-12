Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $3.86

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $378.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $38,993.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at $248,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $38,993.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 214.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 2,550,906 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 178.0% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after buying an additional 2,355,827 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 1,190,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.