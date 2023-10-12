Analyzing Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) & ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canadian Tire and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Tire 0 2 2 0 2.50 ChargePoint 0 5 12 0 2.71

Canadian Tire presently has a consensus price target of $201.29, suggesting a potential upside of 91.53%. ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $12.46, suggesting a potential upside of 229.52%. Given ChargePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Canadian Tire.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

26.7% of Canadian Tire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of ChargePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Canadian Tire and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A $7.48 14.04 ChargePoint $468.09 million 2.91 -$345.11 million ($1.06) -3.57

Canadian Tire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint. ChargePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Tire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Tire and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -65.71% -106.73% -32.87%

Summary

ChargePoint beats Canadian Tire on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods. It also retails Christmas trees, lights and decor, Halloween décor and costumes, yard care and maintenance, and snow removal equipment; patio furniture, barbeques, pools, trampolines, outdoor power equipment and tools, plants and gardening supplies; backyard amusement, pool fun, and toys and games; gasoline; sporting goods and active wear; casual and industrial apparel and footwear; and outerwear, base-layer, and workwear. This segment offers its products under the Canadian Tire, Pro Hockey Life, Mark's, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, Petroleum, and SportChek brand names. This segment also participates in loyalty programs, as well as sells its products online. The CT REIT segment operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust that holds a portfolio of 373 properties comprising Canadian Tire stores, Canadian Tire anchored retail developments, industrial properties, a mixed-use commercial property, and development properties. The Financial Services segment provides financial and other ancillary products and services, including consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits; and savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.