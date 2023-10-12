Analyzing Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) and Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Siltronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 28.34% 43.37% 28.39% Siltronic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Siltronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 8 0 2.67 Siltronic 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Siltronic.

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Siltronic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $660.36 million 16.89 $178.88 million $1.46 55.42 Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Siltronic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Siltronic on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Siltronic

(Get Free Report)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, PCs, flat screens, sensors, industrial equipment, electric cars, wind turbines, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Wacker Siltronic AG and changed its name to Siltronic AG in 2004. Siltronic AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.