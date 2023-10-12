Analyzing Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skeena Resources and Rare Element Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Skeena Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skeena Resources and Rare Element Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.81) -5.46 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$9.43 million ($0.04) -12.50

Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -56.63% -47.52% Rare Element Resources N/A -60.26% -53.36%

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Rare Element Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.