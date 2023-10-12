Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.