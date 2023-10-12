Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.62.

AR opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

