Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.04.

APO stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

