Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 232.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Down 2.9 %

APLD stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $559.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 4.14. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.