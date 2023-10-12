Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

