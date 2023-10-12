Arcataur Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,511 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRK opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.27 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

