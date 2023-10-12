Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) vs. MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Head to Head Review

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of MillerKnoll shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of MillerKnoll shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. MillerKnoll pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MillerKnoll pays out 170.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A $4.47 6.68 MillerKnoll $3.93 billion 0.49 $42.10 million $0.44 58.02

This table compares Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and MillerKnoll’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MillerKnoll has higher revenue and earnings than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MillerKnoll, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and MillerKnoll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A MillerKnoll 0.84% 9.41% 3.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and MillerKnoll, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arçelik Anonim Sirketi 0 0 1 0 3.00 MillerKnoll 0 2 0 0 2.00

MillerKnoll has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. Given MillerKnoll’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MillerKnoll is more favorable than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi.

Summary

MillerKnoll beats Arçelik Anonim Sirketi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products. The company also provides televisions, computers, cash registers, and other electronic devices. It offers its products under the Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Defy, Arctic, Dawlance, Elektrabregenz, Blomberg, VoltasBeko, Leisure, Altus, and Flavel brand names. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

