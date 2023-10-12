Argus Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $480.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $457.54.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MCK opened at $456.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.67. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $457.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,310 shares of company stock worth $28,306,037 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,522,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

