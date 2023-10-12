Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Arkema Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. Arkema has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Arkema will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.