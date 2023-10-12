ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 62.11.

ARM stock opened at 54.68 on Monday. ARM has a 52 week low of 49.85 and a 52 week high of 69.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARM stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

