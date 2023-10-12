ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARM. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 62.11.

ARM Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of ARM

Shares of ARM opened at 54.68 on Monday. ARM has a 52 week low of 49.85 and a 52 week high of 69.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARM stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

