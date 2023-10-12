ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 62.11.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

NASDAQ ARM opened at 54.68 on Monday. ARM has a 1 year low of 49.85 and a 1 year high of 69.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARM stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.