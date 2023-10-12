Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.42 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -549.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

