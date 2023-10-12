Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 111,067 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,067 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 15,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $392.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

