Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 6,127 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

