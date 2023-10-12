Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Head-To-Head Review

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atrion and GlucoTrack’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $183.51 million 3.87 $35.01 million $15.35 26.25 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atrion and GlucoTrack, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 15.88% 11.27% 10.22% GlucoTrack N/A -164.99% -115.61%

Risk & Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atrion beats GlucoTrack on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. Its cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. The company's ophthalmic products consist of specialized medical devices that include disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It manufactures products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment; inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

