AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) & Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Head-To-Head Survey

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) and Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXIS Capital and Sagen MI Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.43 billion 0.88 $223.08 million $3.96 14.12 Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Sagen MI Canada.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 2 1 3 0 2.17 Sagen MI Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AXIS Capital and Sagen MI Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus target price of $61.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.48%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Sagen MI Canada.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AXIS Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Sagen MI Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 6.85% 14.09% 2.10% Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Sagen MI Canada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer pet insurance and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor liability products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; engineering coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life, and disability reinsurance products. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Sagen MI Canada

Sagen MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc. and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc. in February 2021. Sagen MI Canada Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

