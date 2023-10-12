AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get AZZ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $48.52 on Thursday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AZZ by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.