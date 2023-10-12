Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.