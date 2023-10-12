Ballentine Partners LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

