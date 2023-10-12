Ballentine Partners LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

