Ballentine Partners LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

CARR opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.