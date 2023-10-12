Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $352,000 in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKX. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of PKX stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

