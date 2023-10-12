Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in DexCom by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 7.3 %

DXCM stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,378. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

