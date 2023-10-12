Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 5,832 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.87 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.