Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 8,160 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $235.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

