Bank of America Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $275.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $267.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $245.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $3,670,168. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

