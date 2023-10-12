Bank of America Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $136.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $225.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

