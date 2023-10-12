Bank of America Trims Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Target Price to $47.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

