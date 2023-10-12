Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Down 43.1% in September

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

