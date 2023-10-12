Barclays Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $5.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.45.

DISH Network Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DISH Network by 714.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in DISH Network by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

