Barclays Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $116.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BX. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

