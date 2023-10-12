Barclays Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 710

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 725 ($8.87) to GBX 710 ($8.69) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($8.57) to GBX 720 ($8.81) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
