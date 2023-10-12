Barclays Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $120.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $122.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

ICE opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $111.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

