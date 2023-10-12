Barclays Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $57.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.