Beat Kahli Sells 1,568,750 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 598,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VOXX International Stock Up 21.1 %

VOXX International stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.44.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 247.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 621,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 238.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 90.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 262.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the period. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Stories

